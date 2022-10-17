Bianca Lapus remains on good terms with former husband, Vhong Navarro, as well as with the actor’s current wife, Tanya Bautista. FILE/Instagram: @biancalapus and @mymetrophoto

MANILA — Bianca Lapus has expressed support for her former husband Vhong Navarro as well as his current wife Tanya, amid the TV host’s detention and legal battle in relation to a 2014 incident.

Navarro has been detained at the National Bureau of Investigation since Sept. 19 over a rape complaint from model Deniece Cornejo, which was revived after the Court of Appeals reversed a Department of Justice decision junking it.

Navarro’s camp is seeking to be released from detention through a bail petition.

“We will get through this as one family. ‘Yun naman ever since ang motto namin every time na may problema,” Lapus told PUSH. “It’s just unfortunate na nangyari ulit ngayon. Akala natin ay tapos na. It’s going to be hard. Pero ako, ang pangako ko kay Vhong, bago pa siya magpunta ng NBI, ako na ang bahala sa mga bata and don’t worry about them.”

Navarro has two adult sons — Isaiah and Fredriek.

“But siyempre, Vhong is a loving father. He’s very close to the boys. And it’s really, really hard for him. He’s getting by day by day. Very strong naman sila. But of course, ako, bilang nanay, deep inside, alam ko na nahihirapan silang matulog… I know na they’re very worried and very scared of what’s going to happen. We really don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Aside from the rape case, Navarro is also facing an acts of lasciviousness complaint, also from Cornejo. While Navarro could post bail for the latter, no bail was recommended for the rape charge, resulting in his nearly month-long detention.

Cornejo initially claimed Navarro raped her in her condominium unit on Jan. 22, 2014, and later said she was also raped on Jan. 17 of the same year.

Navarro’s case against businessman Cedric Lee, Cornejo and their companions for serious illegal detention is also being heard in court, while Lee and Cornejo have been convicted for grave coercion over the mauling of Navarro.

“We stand by Vhong. We know the truth will prevail, and naniniwala talaga kami na walang kasalanan si Vhong,” Lapus said.

Lapus said she has been in communication with Tanya, who last month turned emotional as she bared her hurt over her husband’s revived cases.

“We’re in good terms. In a way, friends kaming lahat. Ako, I personally talk to her, kinukumusta ko siya palagi because I know mahirap rin talaga ang pinagdaraanan niya. Parang 'pag naiisip ko nga na kung ako pa rin ang current wife, baka nabaliw-baliw na ako.

“Pero alam ko na strong rin si Tanya and she needs all the support she could get especially from us, kasi family talaga kami. Suportahan talaga kaming lahat, lalo na para sa mga bata and nagtutulungan para palakasin ang loob ni Vhong,” Lapus said.

