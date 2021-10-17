Watch more on iWantTFC



Total performer Darren Espanto impressed viewers when he took on the challenge to become the iconic Michael Jackson on “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday.

Espanto transformed into the "King of Pop" from his appearance to his movement on the segment “ASAP Transformation”, performing “PYT (Pretty Young Thing).”

Not only did the versatile singer mimic the voice of the late music superstar, he also copied the dance moves.

Taking cue from the popular show “Your Face Sounds Familiar”, the Sunday variety show has incorporated the transformation concept as one of its segments.

Espanto returned to the Philippines last September to resume all his work commitments.

“I’m back in the Philippines! First day out of quarantine and already back to work. Can’t wait for y’all to see what we’re shooting today,” he wrote.

One of the best singers of his generation, Espanto rose to fame after joining the first season of "The Voice Kids Philippines."

Prior to joining "The Voice Kids," Espanto won a 2011 contest for young Filipinos dubbed "Pinoy Singing Sensation" in Calgary. He went on to compete in the grand finals of "The Next Star," a reality talent search which concluded in December 2012.

He had his first major concert and released his self-titled debut album in 2014.

