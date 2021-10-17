Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Viewers of "ASAP Natin 'To" went on a trip to the past as rising P-pop group BINI performed its new single, the retro-inspired "Golden Arrow."

The 8-member female act, dressed in sparkling outfits reminiscent of those from the disco era, took the "ASAP" stage to perform "Golden Arrow" live for the first time.

BINI released the music video for "Golden Arrow" last Thursday alongside its 12-track debut album "Born To Win."

Composed of Jhoanna, Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, and Sheena, BINI debuted in June after 2 years of training under ABS-CBN's Star Hunt Academy.

BINI is set to join its "brother group," BGYO, for a joint concert on November 6 and 7 via KTX.ph.