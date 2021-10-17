Watch more on iWantTFC

The first full trailer of the much-awaited “The Batman”, starring Robert Pattinson, has finally arrived at DC Fandome, hinting at a darker and more violent take of the known caped crusader.

Based on the trailer released Sunday (PH time), Pattinson’s version of Dark Knight appeared to be grittier, with scenes promising fiery and brutal actions when the movie premieres in March 2022.

The full teaser opened with the arrest of Riddler, played by Paul Dano, at a diner but his face was not fully revealed in the entirety of the two-minute clip.

Highlighted in the trailer were Zoë Kravitz, who will be portraying the role of Catwoman, and Collin Farrell who will be playing criminal mastermind Penguin.

Joining Pattinson, Kravitz, and Dano in Gotham are Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon; Peter Sarsgaard as D.A. Gil Colson; Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel; and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

Last year, the production for the new film had to shut down midway in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before halting anew when Pattinson was reported to have contracted the virus.

Director Matt Reeves has said his version is inspired by classic films noirs like "Chinatown" and "Taxi Driver," and will meet a "very human and very flawed" Bruce Wayne in his second year as Batman, trying to solve a series of crimes.

The first-ever footage from the much-hyped movie released at the DC FanDome event in August 2020 left fans drooling online, with a mysterious villain leaving notes for Batman at crime scenes across Gotham -- and the film's hero pummeling a street thug before growling: "I'm vengeance."

-- with reports from Agence France-Presse

