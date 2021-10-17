Despite being a first-time music video director, Jayda Avanzado made an impressive performance as “Paano Kung Naging Tayo” was named as the best music video at the International Film Festival Manhattan 2021.

Avanzado was ecstatic when she announced the good news on social media, admitting that she did not expect to win in the category.

“I’m over the moon to announce that “paano kung naging tayo?” has won “best music video” at the International Film Festival Manhattan 2021!! Never would’ve seen it coming that my directorial debut into the world of music video directing would be recognized as my first win in a category like this,” she said on Instagram.

Avanzado, who also sang the song, starred in the music video along with actor Rhys Miguel. She collaborated with Edrex Sanchez in directing the video.

“My co direk @edrexclyde, we did it rekdi!! 😭 thank you for guiding me, collaborating, and being with me throughout this whole process! not to mention, for also helping and allowing me to grow as a creator whenever we work together! I appreciate you,” the singer said.

“You and I both know how much this project means to the both of us, I won’t forget our very emotional session editing this one.”

She also expressed gratitude to Star Music and Miguel for making the success possible: “I say this time and time again but it’s really true that this is your award just as much as it is ours.”

Released on Valentine’s Day this year, “Paano Kung Naging Tayo?” has raked over a million views already on YouTube, as of writing.

Jayda is the only daughter of celebrity couple Jessa Zaragoza and Dingdong Avanzado.