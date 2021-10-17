Alex Gonzaga confirms suffering a miscarriage

Photo from Alex Gonzaga's Instagram account

MANILA - Actress and vlogger Alex Gonzaga revealed that she suffered a miscarriage three weeks ago.

Gonzaga took to social media to share the sad news, explaining that she and her husband Mikee Morada followed the advice of their doctor before telling the story to the public.

“2 months ago we found out that I was pregnant and 3 weeks ago, we got a heartbreaking news that we might be having an anembryonic pregnancy (blighted ovum),” she said at the start of her lengthy post on Instagram.

“Our doctor advised us to wait for the process to naturally take its course. So we had to wait for a while for the pregnancy to finally end before we can tell our story.”

According to a medical website WebMD, a blighted ovum -- also referred to as anembryonic pregnancy -- “occurs when a fertilized egg implants in the uterus but doesn't develop into an embryo.” This condition may lead to an early pregnancy failure or miscarriage.

Gonzaga admitted that the unfortunate event tested their faith but they remained hopeful for a miracle that an embryo would still appear.

“Last Tuesday, the Lord’s will prevailed and we finally closed the book of our first pregnancy. We share our story to give hope that in the midst of this pain and loss the Lord will always sustain you,” the content creator shared.

Gonzaga also encouraged other couples, who are experiencing the same challenge, to never lose hope, telling them that it is not the fault of anyone.

“At your own pace you can start to grieve and heal. Mikee and I held on to our Lord Jesus to prepare and help us accept our situation. He blessed us with a kind of LOVE that is ready to understand,” she quipped.

Gonzaga is keeping her hopes alive that one day God will gift them “their ultimate desire. She went on to share a short yet touching message for their baby.

“To our baby whom we almost had, thank you for giving mommy and daddy joy even for a short span. Lastly, thank you to everyone who gave us time to heal,” she said.

Netizens and many celebrities sent comforting words to Gonzaga and Morada in the comment section.

Luis Manzano told the Gonzaga to keep waiting for God’s perfect timing: “God bless sa inyo ni Mikee, Ate. May everything fall into place for you and Mikee in God’s time.”

Angel Locsin, Maris Racal, Fifth Solomon, and Gonzaga’s best friend Dianne Medina also penned messages for the actress.