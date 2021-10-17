Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ sets new record on Amazon, Spotify

Photos from Amazon Music and Spotify Twitter account

The return of Adele to the music scene was warmly welcomed worldwide with her comeback song “Easy On Me” smashing records in different digital music platforms since its release.

Spotify announced on Saturday that the British singer's latest single set a new record as the platform’s most streamed song in a single day.

“And just like that, @Adele set a new record,” Spotify said.

“Easy on Me” also etched a new record in the history of Amazon Music as the new most streamed song on the first day of any music in the app.

“Congratulations, @Adele. "Easy On Me" has the global record for the most first-day streams of any song in the history of Amazon Music,” the platform tweeted.

#EasyOnMe and #Adele30 immediately became the trending topics in the Philippines after its release on Friday.

Adele melted the hearts of her listeners anew with her song of sorrow, highlighting the process of taking it slow with life.

This is the start of her comeback along with a new album since her success with "25" released in 2015.

Adele is set to release her fourth studio album "30" on November 19.

She recently revealed that she recorded her upcoming album to explain her divorce to her young son.

She has 15 Grammy Awards and 9 Brit Awards under her belt and was named as one of the most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2012 and 2016.

