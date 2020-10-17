WATCH: Dimples Romana surprises household help with new home

Dimples Romana couldn't hold back her tears herself after she was the reaction of their household help over their surprise. YouTube/ Dimples Romana Official

MANILA — Dimples Romana repaid her family’s household help’s 17 years of service by giving her a place of her own, as seen in the actress’ newest vlog this Friday.

In it, Romana, along with husband Boyet Ahmee, explained that they gifted their beloved “kasambahay,” whom they fondly call Ate V, her own home as thanks for taking care of them and her family for more than a decade and a half.

“Masaya lang ako na kahit papaano ay naibalik na namin sa kanya lahat ng pagmamahal na ibinigay niya sa amin all these years,” Romana said.

The vlog began with the couple tricking Ate V into thinking that they haven’t bought the property yet and that they only plan to have it rented out. They convinced her by saying that since she’s like family to them, they would like get her approval of the place first before going ahead with the purchase.

Romana and Ahmee then proceeded to give Ate V a tour of the house, constantly asking her if she likes the rooms and furnishing.

At one point, Ate V joked that she would fit perfectly inside one of the rooms, without knowing the surprise waiting for her in the next one.

That’s when Romana and Ahmee hit her with the reveal.

The words “Oo para sayo ito,” spelled out using balloons, greeted Ate V as they pushed the door open to the room beside the one they were just looking at.

Ate V started tearing up.

You can check out the emotional moment in the full vlog below:

According to Romana, Ate V is one of their “biggest blessings in life.”

“Itinuring na niya kaming pamilya at pamilya na din namin siya. Kasama namin siya sa kalungkutan, kaguluhan, sa pagpupursigi at sa tagumpay,” she said.

“Ito ang pasasalamat namin sa iyo Ate V.”