‘Thank God I’m good’: Gary V shares result of test for cancer

A beaming Gary Valenciano shares the result of his test for cancer in an October 15 vlog. Instagram: @garyvalenciano

MANILA — Gary Valenciano considers the past two years “miraculous,” given his good state of health after being diagnosed with cancer and then overcoming the illness.

On Thursday, Valenciano shared with his followers an update on his health, as he chronicled through a video a day of medical testing.

“The testing is supposed to determine if everything is okay inside, or if anything has tried to make its way back into my body since 2018,” he said.

Valenciano, 56, had a tumultuous 2018, having undergone numerous medical procedures, including an open-heart surgery, and an operation to remove a malignant tumor from his kidney.

Admittedly anxious about his CT scan, Valenciano emphasized, “I’m believing I’m okay.”

“I just wanted to share this with those of you who may have had to encounter things like this, dealing with the big C,” he said.

“But don’t fear. Through it all, there’s a bigger C. That’s Christ, who’s with us. Whether are not we’re going through anything, He’s always with us.”

The video showed Valenciano readying himself for the test before arriving at the hospital. It also had a glimpse of the CT machine.

At the end of the video, a beaming Valenciano said: “I’m good. Thank God. I’m good.”