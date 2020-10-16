LISTEN: Nadine Lustre’s comeback single is here

MANILA — Nadine Lustre is back in the music scene.

The actress-singer on Friday released a new single, “Wildest Dreams,” from her upcoming full-length album.

The track was composed by Lustre, with Bret Jackson and Haissam Morton; and produced by Isagani Palabyab, Jackson, Kahlik Ho Atienza, with arrangement by James Reid.

“I feel so f blessed right now,” Lustre wrote on Instagram on Friday, thanking the creative team behind the single.

Addressing her fans, Lustre added: “Also wanna thank you all for the immense love and support... today was v v special.”

“Wildest Dreams” comes ahead of Lustre’s album, which will be released under Careless Music, Reid’s record label.

“We’re focusing mainly on empowerment and self-love,” Reid said in a June interview, referring to the album’s theme. “It’s Nadine’s experience. She’s one of the strongest women that I know. She’s been through so much, and I’ve seen her grow. The inspiration was all there. It was really just getting the people together to help tell that story.”

Lustre has been open about her past bout with depression and anxiety, as well as the death of her brother who had had a similar struggle.

“A lot of people message me and kind of look up to me when it comes to empowerment or being strong and fearless,” Lustre said, when asked why she opted for a message album. “This is the perfect platform or catalyst to help empower and inspire people who listen to my music.”

Noting that three songs are about mental health, Lustre added, “The album is very personal, because it’s all about what I went through, my experiences.”