Why Ria Atayde is feeling blessed — and grateful

Ria Atayde at the grand opening of Beautéderm at Fisher Mall in Quezon City. Josh Mercado

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Ria Atayde expressed her gratitude to the loyal viewers of the ABS-CBN-TV5 collaboration series “Nag-aapoy na Damdamin” as well as the moviegoers who have seen the Japanese film “Monster.”

In an interview at the grand opening of Beautéderm at Fisher Mall in Quezon City, she told ABS-CBN News, “I'm very grateful to know that people are enjoying the show ('Nag-aapoy na Damdamin'). It's already such a blessing that we have the show, but the reception and feedback definitely add fuel to the fire... in a good way, of course.”

The series has been receiving positive reviews, and Atayde’s performance was widely praised.

“Like I said, just to be given work and the responsibility of a role this special are already such blessings to me. To be recognized for the portrayal I've been giving is very humbling. It makes all the hard work worth it,” she said.

Another blessing is the success of “Monster,” which received a 97% rating from Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is distributed in the Philippines by Nathan Studios, a production company that she heads.

"We knew that bringing in 'Monster' to the Philippines would be a risk given how offbeat the film is. But seeing the feedback especially from our peers reassures me that we made the right choice bringing this film in. Apart from that, its 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes serves as solid proof that the films we choose to expose to the Filipino market are quality films that could ideally open doors in terms of widening the preference of the Filipino market,” she said.

Atayde is just so thankful for all the blessings and that everything she wants is completely aligned to her right now.

Catch “Monster” in cinemas and “Nag-aapoy na Damdamin” on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, A2Z, and TV5.