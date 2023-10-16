'Three's Company' star Suzanne Somers dies at 76

US actress Suzanne Somers arrives for the UNICEF Ball in Los Angeles, California in this December 2009 file photo. Paul Buck, EPA

American actress Suzanne Somers, best known for her role in the '70s sitcom "Three's Company," has passed away, multiple media reports said Monday (Manila time). She was 76.

According to People magazine, Somers’ longtime publicist R. Couri Hay said the actress passed away "peacefully at home."

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” the statement read.

It added: “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Hay also announced that a private family burial will be held this week, and a memorial next month.

The family of Somers also confirmed the sad news through sharing the same statement via Somers' Instagram account.

Last July, Somers announced in a social media post that her breast cancer had returned.

Somers was known for her iconic roles as Chrissy Snow on "Three's Company" and Carol Foster Lambert on "Step by Step."

