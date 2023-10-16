Nam Joo-hyuk's 'Vigilante' premieres Nov. 8 on Disney+

Poster for the South Korean series 'Vigilante,' starring Nam Joo-hyuk. Photo courtesy of Disney+

South Korean heartthrob Nam Joo-hyuk brings to life a man who takes the law into his own hands in the series "Vigilante," scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on November 8.

Based on a hit webtoon of the same title, "Vigilante" follows Kim Ji-yong, the son of a woman who was beaten to death, with the perpetrator receiving only a light sentence for the crime.

Exhausted of seeing the legal system fail and offenders being set free, Ji-yong "spends his formative years becoming a star student at the police academy," Disney+ said in a press release.

"A martial arts master and bookish academic, [Ji-yong] uses his inside knowledge to pursue non-repentant repeat offenders and deliver his own violent form of justice," it said.

The cast also includes Yoo Ji-tae (from "Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area"), Lee Jun-hyuk ("Designated Survivor: 60 Days") and Kim So-jin ("Emergency Declaration").

"Vigilante" is an eight-part series, with the first two episodes dropping on November 8.

Nam, who is currently serving his mandatory military service, is best known for starring in the romance dramas "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo," "Start-Up" and "Twenty-Five Twenty-One."

