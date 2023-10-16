Loren Burgos pregnant with second child

MANILA -- Actress Loren Burgos is pregnant with her second child with husband model-entrepreneur Cris Lomotan.

Burgos shared the good news in an Instagram post on Sunday as she uploaded their family picture showing the printed result of her sonogram.

"God’s timing is always perfect. I just want to thank the Lord for this incredible blessing, another sweet baby on the way!" Burgos shared.

Burgos and her husband welcomed their first child in May 2021.

Born in the Philippines but raised in the US, Burgos joined the police academy when she was still in high school. Although she was a former beauty queen, she considers herself as "one of the boys."

In 2015, she was launched as one of the nine Star Magic Angels.

She appeared in the romantic drama "‘Till I Met You" in 2016, and in the 2017 hit afternoon soap "Pusong Ligaw." She was also part of the series "Halik," as well as the hit primetime series "The Killer Bride," which aired its finale January 2020.

Burgos also appeared in recently concluded hit fantasy series "Mars Ravelo's Darna."

