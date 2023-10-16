Julia Montes, Alden Richards 'blessed' to work together

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Julia Montes and Kapuso leading man Alden Richards on Monday guested on ABS-CBN's morning show "Magandang Buhay" to promote their upcoming film "Five Breakups and a Romance."

In the interview, the two shared their thoughts working together for the film, which was directed by Irene Villamor.



"Masaya po kami na nabigyan kami ng opportunity. Now that 'yung industriya natin talaga is really into collaboration, iisa lang naman po talaga ang opbjective natin is makapabigay ng quality entertainment sa mga Filipino," Richards said.

"At saka 'yung balik-cinema naman po tayo ulit. Kasi 'yon 'yung matagal na nawala sa atin after pandemic. At saka 'yung the whole experience namin sa film. Meaningful po sa amin itong film na ito," Montes added.

In the morning show, Richards and Montes also said it's a blessing to have worked together.

"This movie was a blessing, being able to work with you with all our staff especially to Direk Irene. With Julia nasabi ko na rin sa kanya dati ito, may usapan kami on and off cam. You are a blessing to me, 'yun ang parang isa sa mga na-appreciate ko. You know anyone who has you in their lives are blessed people. I am proud to say that in this lifetime I've met someone like Julia Montes," Richards said.

"This project sobrang blessing siya sa akin. Personally mayroon akong struggles na ang dami kong tanong sa sarili ko, ang dami kong hindi maharap sa sarili ko. And then this project especially Alden tinuruan niya ako na tingnan kung ano ang kaya kong gawin... Ipinaramdam niya sa akin 'yung appreciation. Parang 'yung worth ko ay naramdaman ko sa film na ito. Importante po kasi sa akin sa dami nating nakakatrabaho sa industry 'yung genuine 'yung tao and si Alden 'yon," Montes said.

Showing on October 18 in all cinemas nationwide, the film revolves around the ups and downs in the romance of the two lead characters, portrayed by Montes and Richards.

Montes was last seen on television when she starred with her long-time boyfriend Coco Martin in "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano." The series ended last year.

