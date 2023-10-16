'Here Comes The Groom' to be screened at LA film fest

MANILA -- The comedy film "Here Comes The Groom," starring Enchong Dee, will be screened at the upcoming Manila International Film Festival (MIFF) in Los Angeles, California.

Dee shared the good news through his social media post on Sunday.

According to Dee, the screening will happen on November 2 at the Director’s Guild of America in Los Angeles.

"Humbled by another first... It is with great pride that #HereGomesTheGroom will be part of the Manila International Film Festival happening on November 2 at the Director’s Guild of America. See you at 7920 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles Thursday 12nn for our premiere followed by Q & A," Dee captioned his post.

Written and directed by Chris Martinez, "Here Comes The Groom" was released in Philippine theaters last April as part of the Metro Manila Summer Film Festival.

It takes off from the soul-swapping tale of 2010's "Here Comes the Bride" starring Angelica Panganiban, Eugene Domingo, and John Lapus, among others.

In "Here Comes The Groom," family members of Dee’s character figure in a collision with KaladKaren's group of "konteseras" in a magnetic field during a solar eclipse.

Also part of the movie are Miles Ocampo, Maris Racal, Keempee de Leon, Gladys Reyes, Tony Labrusca, Awra Briguela, and Iyah Mina, among others.

Just last week, Dee announced his upcoming participation in another international film festival as his film “The Fisher” will be joining this year’s Tokyo International Film Festival.

