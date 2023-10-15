Gerald Anderson opens new gym, says new series in the works

MANILA - Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson is hard at work in expanding his gym brand as he opened another location Sunday afternoon.

The fitness center is the third branch of the actor's business. According to Anderson, apart from taking on a new challenge, building his own brand is part of his plans of settling down in the near future.

WATCH: Gerald Anderson had the latest branch of his Gym franchise blessed earlier today. The business is part of his plans of settling down in the near future as well as leaving a legacy outside showbiz.



He was accompanied by is girlfriend Julia Barreto @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/62WBVb1JcW — Anna Cerezo (@annacerezo_) October 15, 2023

“Siyempre mahal ko trabaho ko sa showbiz but I want to build something na pumapasok hindi galing showbiz. I worked 16 years in the industry, planning more siyempre, pero maganda may ibang challenge Something to build from the ground up, its a challenge,” he said.

Anderson revealed another branch is slated to open in the following month.

“Gusto ko magkaroon ng facility where people can come, build a community, get fit, make friends. I am very happy may opportunities na ganito, I get to do something outside my showbiz career, keeps me busy,” he said.

He went on: “More than equipment, location, I want to give the best service to potential clients.”

The Kapamilya showbiz royalty shared he is grateful he was able to find time, in between juggling his projects, for his business venture.

“I told Sir Carlo [Katigbak], ang bait ni Papa God binigyan ako time ma-asikaso ito. Kailangan matutukan mo talaga kung hindi magtatampo ang business. Masakit sa bulsa,” Anderson explained.

However, fans don’t have to wait long to see the Kapamilya actor star in a project. Anderson revealed a series is in the works

“May gagawin kami project with Direk Erik Matti, it is a series. Antayin natin ma-announce. Projects with ABS-CBN naman early next year na,” he teased.

His girlfriend Julia Barretto as well as her sister Dani Barretto, were present at the ribbon cutting and blessing.

Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi and ABS-CBN President Carlo Katigbak were also spotted supporting the actor’s business venture.

