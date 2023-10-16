MANILA -- After his teleserye “2 Good 2 Be True” concluded in November last year, Kapamilya leading man Daniel Padilla vowed to rest without accepting any acting offers so as not to compromise his health.

He started working again this year and focused on making films. After a well-deserved rest, Padilla is slated to start one film after another. He will be busy until 2025 with film projects lined up for him.

This month, Padilla is ready to film his latest project, “Nung Mapagod si Kamatayan,” an epic film about life to be directed by Dan Villegas.

“We will finish it October and November, then editing pa, so most likely, early next year na ang release,” Padilla said.

The 28-year-old actor's last film was “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon (Whether the Weather Is Fine)” with Charo Santos-Concio and megged by Carlo Francisco Manatad. It was streamed online in 2021.

Padilla simply waited for his real-and-real life partner to wrap up filming Petersen Vargas’ “A Very Good Girl,” now showing abroad, before he starts his own film project.

Following “Nung Mapagod si Kamatayan” are four other film projects for Padilla. In the line-up are Jerrold Tarog’s thriller, “The Guest,” where Padilla will work with John Arcilla, and Cathy Garcia Molina’s romantic flick, “After Forever,” where he reunites with Bernardo.

Padilla works again with Molina in two more films – “2Gether Un4ever,” where he stars with Piolo Pascual and Claudine Barretto and the comedy flick, “Praybeyt Benjamin 3,” where he is paired with Bernardo anew, with Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi.

Padilla recently came out with his White perfume and body spray for Bench, which has been pushing the boundaries of perfumery with a series of successful launches.

“We made all the products during the pandemic last year,” Padilla shared. “We completed the testing kasi ang daming oras. Maganda naman.”

Beyond his evident charm and captivating flair that transcends all forms of media, Padilla embodies the qualities of the refined, charismatic and discerning young gentleman, which led Bench to collaborate with him.

Padilla’s White perfume released by Bench offers an olfactory experience that mirrors the actor’s distinctive lifestyle, personality and fervent affection for Japan.

“Not all fragrances Bench came up with are for men,” Padilla said. “Unisex, so everybody can enjoy.”

Padilla admitted he got his love for fragrances from his parents Rommel Padilla and Karla Estrada.

“Ang mom ko, ‘pag pumasok ka sa room niya, ang dami talagang pabango ang pwede mong pagpilian,” Padilla shared. “Also my dad. Naging signature nila ang scent nila every time.”

Since he was a teenager, Padilla made it a point to wear his favorite scent when he’s out of the house. He always smelled a very distinctive fragrance.

“I think endorsing a perfume brand is bound to happen to me,” Padilla said. “’Yung special na amoy natin, that’s also our personality. All of us are unique in our ways.

“I cannot just recommend a scent for one person. Bench and I came out with three fragrances, so they can choose. I have no favorite scent. It’s for you to take on what scent you like.”

This December, Padilla plans to return to Japan to enjoy the cold weather, especially the snow. “Hokkaido kasi gustong gusto ko ang snow,” the actor said.

“Then when we went to Sapporo, kasi naging ambassador kami doon [ni Kathryn] for a time, na-experience ko ang first drop of snow while walking.”

Last year in Halloween, Padilla went again to Japan. “Palagi kong gusto sa Japan,” he said. “Lagi kaming pumupunta sa Japan.”