MANILA – Several months after teasing about a future residence, actress Sofia Andres finally revealed that she is, indeed, building a new home.

The actress on Saturday shared on her social media accounts the groundbreaking ceremony of Andres Residence in Lipa, Batangas.

In the photo, Andres was joined by her partner Daniel Miranda and their child, Zoe.

“Our second home is finally happening,” she said in the caption.

“Thank Lord God for always keeping me on the right track & for guiding me every step of the way,” she added.

Last August, Andres posted a photo on her Instagram account, where in she put "future home" as its location and a home emoji in the caption.

She did not mention anything about the property yet at that time.

After appearing on “La Vida Lena,” Andres appeared to be taking her time off the limelight.

The actress previously said that she is not keen on accepting new teleserye just yet after the series that starred Erich Gonzales.

“I love being a mom,” Andres said. “Hindi ko ma-trade sa taping and TV work si Zoe. I can’t see myself taping and my kid is just with the yaya. Ayoko siyang lumaki with just the yaya.”

Andres shares her parenting duties with Miranda. The two have not been seriously thinking about tying the knot. They said taking care of Zoe is their priority at the moment.

Andres gave birth to Zoe in November 2019 in Australia.

