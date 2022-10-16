Filipino neo-soul band Bajula channels Hall & Oates and Prince with the help of Ean Mayor, formerly of UDD, in their new single, “One and Done”. Handout

When it comes to Filipino neo-soul band Bajula – oh, wait, they are a band now, not a duo – there’s certainly to the band’s name and their song titles.

Previously composed of the duo of Jolo Juatco on synths and vocals and Alvin Guanlao on vocals, Bajula is now a five-piece unit that includes Gideon Flores on drums, Jed Tabago on guitars and keyboards, and Vic Asor on bass.



The rhythm section has certainly given Bajula a fuller if not more dynamic sound, obvious in their new single “One and Done.”



“I wanted to write a sad song about hurting and the options you have in dealing with the hurt,” explained Juatco. “It’s written as a monologue where the character expresses what is inside him at this time of hurting.”



“The title has a double entendre. The song title and the words of course, can be interpreted by the listener as to how it strikes them,” chimed in Guanlao. “And that’s what we want – for them to absorb the song and the words.”

Although not the first song released by Bajula (they released the R&B single “Catching You” in November of 2021 and “Bad Man” soon after), this was the first song written when Juatco and Guanlao were a duo.

“We re-recorded it and it’s different from the demo version,” bared Juatco of the newly polished single that was released last Friday, October 14. He wrote it in his own bedroom with a stripped-down, electronic setup. However, the track evolved sonically when the former duo recruited three more members to join the band, and have the track rearranged with a fuller, more dynamic sound.

“There are influences of Prince and Hall & Oates in the song. I am a huge fan of both artists.”

Added Guanlao: “ ’One and Done’ pegged our sound moving forward. This is how we’re going to sound.”



Helping shape Bajula’s definitive sound are producer Ean Mayor, formerly of UDD; Dani Pajarillo; and sound engineer Emil dela Rosa. The trio gave the band their space albeit with guidelines designed to optimize their talents and ideas. A move Bajula appreciated.



“The song is evidently well produced, mixed, and mastered compared to our early releases,” Guanlao pointed out. “Every session is like a master class. Ean, who the band met during a gig at Intramuros, is very professional and doesn't run out of ideas. He made the recording process easy by being precise and systematic. Every session is like a masterclass.”



“Unang upo namin, usap lang. From guilty listening pleasures to what we really like to listen to,” ventured Juatco. “For example, Alvin said he is a huge fan of Basil Valdez and how he sings and that made me understand him more. And mas gumanda tugtugan namin after that.”



“We hope that newfound synergy shows in ‘One and Done,’” chimed Flores.



“We’re planning on putting out our first full length album,” summed up Juatco. “I think the experience of recording ‘One and Done’ has given us motivation and inspiration that we have all these ideas for new songs.”



“We can’t wait to share them with our kababayans.”



“One and Done” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide.