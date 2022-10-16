Photo from Anne-Marie's Instagram account

MANILA – British pop singer Anne-Marie has arrived in the country for her one-night show, billed as the “Dysfunctional” tour.

Anne-Marie took to Instagram to share with her Filipino fans her arrival, as posted by the concert producer Wilbros Live.

Her show will be held later Sunday at the New Frontier Theater.

In 2018, Anne-Marie graced the “ASAP Natin ‘To” stage, where she performed “Rockabye,” her hit collaboration with British electronic group Clean Bandit and Jamaican singer Sean Paul.

Anne-Marie is also known for her hits "2002", "FRIENDS", "Kiss My (Uh Oh)" and "Birthday."

