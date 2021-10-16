Photos from ABS-CBN

Power balladeer Sheryn Regis’ has been on a roll in her music scene comeback, as she geared up for her first-ever digital concert, billed as “Love United”, on October 23.

“Digitally dadalhin ko kayo sa isang concert stage,” Regis, known as the Crystal Voice of Asia, said in a virtual press conference, promising a show filled with love, hope, and healing.

“The production itself, the colors, the lights itself, the stage. Sa Kumu, background mo lang. Parang silang nanunuod ng concert talaga. Parang ’yung concert ko sa Araneta, ganu’ng level.”

Regis, who has released a couple of songs since her comeback last year, said she prepared herself physically and mentally for the show.

The singer well-known for her hit version of “Come in Out of the Rain” also shared that she is bringing a positive mindset to the show.

“I prepare myself mentally, emotionally, and physically so I really had to sleep, I practice my songs, and then balancing everything from promotion to doing other things,” Regis said.

“Marami ding pinagdadaanan before the concert pero ako naisip ko na I really have to be positive in everything na sa kasi gusto ko talaga maibigay lahat. Kasi first ever digital concert ko nga ito so maibigay ko ang best ko.”

Regis said her preparation also focused on adjusting with her guest performers, such as rappers EZ Mil and H-BOM, and TNT Boys.

“Nag-isip ako sa kung paano ko ma-adjust, paano ko kakantahin ang mga songs with my collabs like sa mga guest performers ko. Gusto ko silang parang i-level kasi baka meron silang ganito kailangan ko i-adjust. So ’yun pinaghandaan ko talaga ’yun,” the performer added.

The veteran performer hinted that EZ Mil will be singing a ballad song with her and will not be doing any rap performance.

Aside from the internationally recognized TNT Boys, “Tawag ng Tanghalan” finalist Froilan Canlas will also be gracing the digital show.

She also took pride in her 7-year-old guest, Kaela Francheska of Virginia Beach: “For me, she’s like a child prodigy. Ang galing.”

“Love United” is set to be streamed on KTX.ph, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV and will have a rerun on October 24. Tickets cost P899 for regular pass and P1,499 for VIP access.