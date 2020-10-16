Regine Velasquez remembers dad on his birthday

MANILA --Kapamilya singer-actress Regine Velasquez-Alcasid shared her message for her late father Gerardo Velasquez, who would have turned 83 on Friday, October 16.

In an Instagram post, Velasquez shared a photo of her mother visiting the grave of her father or Mang Gerry as he was fondly called.

'We miss you everyday have a great birthday in heaven," she wrote in the caption of her post.

Just last June, Velasquez cried on "ASAP Natin 'To" as she performed a song dedicated to her late dad on the occasion of Father's Day. "First Man In My Life" was originally released in 2017, or three years after Mang Gerry's passing.

Mr. Velasquez died of cardiac arrest possibly due to a complication from a recurring pneumonia in 2014.

Mr. Velasquez had reportedly been ill and was even hospitalized late last year for more than a month. He also underwent surgery in 2012.

In a previous interview, Velasquez credited her career to her father who served as her mentor.

“I wouldn’t be who I am if he didn’t train me, if he didn’t believe in me. He’s my number one fan. Kahit sa defeat, he seems to know how to lift me up. He was a great father, he was very cool, very encouraging,” she said at the time.