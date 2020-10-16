Claudine, Marjorie Barretto mark dad's first death anniversary

MANILA -- Sisters Claudine and Marjorie Barretto on Thursday marked the first death anniversary of their father Miguel Alvir Barretto, who passed away on October 15 last year. He was 82.

In her Instagram account, Claudine posted photos of her with her mother Estrella "Inday" Barretto and brother JJ. In the caption, she wrote: "1st year Death anniversary of my Dad. we terribly miss u Dad. its been 1year already & its hurts more & more each day. we luv u Daddy, forever & alway."

For her part, Marjorie posted: "One year in heaven today. I LOVE YOU I LOVE YOU I LOVE YOU, Dad. Im missing you too much. Please say a prayer for him. May he always be remembered as a wonderful man. One of a kind."

Meanwhile, Marjorie's daughters Julia and Dani also shared their message for their grandfather.

"One year in heaven. I love you so much 9/29 you are in my thoughts everyday and I miss you so so much," Julia wrote in the caption.

"One year without you. One year without your warm hugs, your corny jokes, and that smile. The smile that makes everything better. I miss you so much, Pikey. I hope you’re having the best time there in heaven. I love you! I love you! I love you forever, Pikes! Please always watch over us. Especially Mom. Its been hard not having you around, but know that you’re and will always be in our hearts," Dani shared.

Last year, the Barretto sisters made headlines after a scuffle between Marjorie and Gretchen erupted at the wake of their father.

Gretchen alleged that Marjorie had a "nervous breakdown" that led to the physical confrontation.