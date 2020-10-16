Assunta de Rossi excited to meet her 'miracle baby'

MANILA -- Actress Assunta de Rossi took to Instagram to give her followers an update about her pregnancy.

In her latest post, de Rossi, who is now nine-months pregnant, shared her excitement about meeting her first child soon as she posted the latest sonogram of her "miracle baby."

"Another check-up today. Si Fiore as usual, nagtatago na naman. Naku, maldita! It’s OK," de Rossi wrote in the caption.



"Pretty soon, I’ll see her face-to-face. I’ve waited for her almost 20 years, ano ba naman yung ilang araw pa? I love you, my tiny bloom!" she added.

It was last May when de Rossi revealed that she is pregnant.

Referring to the pregnancy as a miracle, de Rossi explained: “Getting pregnant the natural way with myoma and endometriosis (which I both have) is extremely difficult. Only medical intervention or a miracle can make it happen.”

De Rossi married Jules Ledesma in civil rites at his hometown in San Carlos City in December 2002.



