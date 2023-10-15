AC Bonifacio tinawanan ang mga chismis tungkol sa kanila ni Darren

AC Bonifacio at Darren. Larawan mula sa Instagram account ni Bonifacio.

MAYNILA — Tinawanan ng Kapamilya star na si AC Bonifacio ang chismis na may relasyon umano sila ni Darren Espanto.

Giit ni Bonifacio sa isang ulat sa Push, "bestest" of friends sila ni Darren at walang namamagitan sa kanila.

“Oh my gosh. It’s just so funny. Tumatawa na lang ako, kami actually. Kasi kami ni Darren we’ve made it clear in our careers and in our friendship kung ano talaga kami. But he really is my bestest friend in the whole wide world and we just laugh," saad ni Bonifacio sa naturang ulat.

"There’s people bashing me, there’s people who support it, there’s people who have theories, and it’s like, do your thing. Darren and I have a good, supportive friendship and that’s where it’s going to be,” dagdag pa niya.

Nauna nang inamin ni Bonifacio ang relasyong namamagitan sa kanila ng P-pop boy group BGYO member na si Nate Porcalla.

Nagkasama sina Darren at Bonifacio sa iWantTFC series na "Lyric and Beat" at nagkakatrabaho sa "ASAP Natin 'To."

