MANILA – Netizens could not help but notice the glow in Moira dela Torre's look after the singer dropped snaps of her new hairdo.

Dela Torre took to Instagram to share her new haircut from zero1story salon with fans trooping to the comment section to appreciate the beauty of the Kapamilya singer.

“ANG FRESH SO MUCH,” a netizen commented.

“STEP ON ME MISS MA'AM,” an Instagram user added.

Meanwhile, some fans claimed that Dela Torre has been exuding a different aura recently.

“Ibang iba yung aura mo kaysa noon. Ang ganda mo sobra te moiiiiiii,” a fan said.

Dela Torre is coming from a big win at the 13th PMPC Star Awards for Music held Wednesday at the Newport Theater in Pasay City.

The singer bagged the Album of the Year for "Patawad" by Star Music; along with Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year for her massive hit "Paubaya," which she wrote with her ex-husband Jason Hernandez.

Dela Torre also won the Female Recording Artist of the Year for the same song.

She is set to go on a world tour next year.

Dela Torre just finished her work as one of the judges of "Idol Philippines" season 2, which concluded last September 18.



