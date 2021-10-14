Watch more on iWantTFC

Looks like Hawkeye is going to have the best Christmas ever.

"Hawkeye", the new Disney+ series starring Marvel's ultimate archer, shows Clint Barton seeing the sights in New York City including the fictitious Broadway show "Rogers: The Musical."

Along the way, Barton teams up with Kate Bishop as they take on the Tracksuit Mafia in the Big Apple.

Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Hawkey also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.

Based on the celebrated Hawkeye run by Matt Fraction and David Aja, “Hawkeye” debuts exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.



