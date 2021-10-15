LOOK: Official poster of 'Viral Scandal' released

MANILA -- Show producer RCD Narratives on Friday revealed the official poster of the upcoming series "Viral Scandal" showing the main stars led by Charlie Dizon and other cast members of the much-awaited drama.

It also announced that "Viral Scandal" will start airing on November 15.

The trailer, meanwhile, will have its global premiere on October 19 at 8 p.m.

Aside from Dizon, the series also stars Dimples Romana, Jake Cuenca and Joshua Garcia.

Directed by Dado Lumibao and Froy Allan Leonardo, it centers on a woman (Dizon) who becomes a victim of a sex scandal.

Other cast members include Ria Atayde, Maxene Magalona, Jameson Blake, Vance Larena, Kaila Estrada, Miko Raval, Arielle Roces, Markus Paterson, Gian Magdangal, Louise Abuel, Karina Bautista, and Aljon Mendoza.

“Viral Scandal” will be seen on Kapamilya Channel (cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live-streaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming), and A2Z Channel 11 (free and digital TV in Mega Manila), according to an earlier announcement.

