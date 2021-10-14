LOOK: Boy Abunda featured in Times Square ad

Photos from Ia's Threads' Instagram account

King of Talk Boy Abunda has joined a select group of Filipino celebrities who have been featured in a giant billboard at Times Square in New York.

Abunda was promoting a sustainable and ethical fashion brand in his digital billboard in the US.

“This is Times Square, New York City. May billboard na po ako. Ayun oh,” elated Abunda said in a video uploaded by PUSH.

According to the brand, the TV host was endorsing a backpack tote.

His endorsement happened just in time for the celebration of the Filipino-American History Month.

Actress Yam Concepcion also had a billboard at Times Square, endorsing the same brand.

Celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla were also featured in the famous location alongside SB19 in an ad campaign of a soda brand.

Nadine Lustre and James Reid have also made it on the digital billboard at Times Square for their music.