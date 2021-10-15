Kylie Verzosa to star in new Brillante Mendoza film

MANILA -- Beauty queen-turned-actress Kylie Verzosa stars in the upcoming film "Sisid," which is directed by award-winning filmmaker Brillante Mendoza.

Verzosa shared the news in a social media post on Wednesday.

"It was such an honor to work with direk @brillante_mendoza and the entire cast and crew... such a challenge but thoroughly enjoyed the process! Can’t wait for you guys to see it!" she wrote.

Based on her post, the film was shot in Pola, Oriental Mindoro and also stars Vince Rillon, Mayton Eugenio and Paolo Gumabao.

No further details were released but according to Verzosa, the film will released next year.

Aside from "Sisid," Verzosa will star in the upcoming film "My Husband, My Love."

Verzosa was crowned 2016 Miss International. The following year, she decided to embark in an acting career. Aside from movies, Verzosa also appeared in various television shows.