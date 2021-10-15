KathNiel’s hit films to be adapted in India

MANILA -- Five blockbuster hits of ABS-CBN will soon be adapted in India, one of the world’s biggest film markets.

On Friday, ABS-CBN Film Productions announced that it is forging an agreement with Global One Studios of India to remake five of its box-office movies, all top-billed by the love team of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

These five films are “Barcelona: A Love Untold,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Crazy Beautiful You, “She’s Dating The Gangster,” and “The Hows Of Us,” which was the Philippines’ top-grossing film in 2018.

It will be an historic deal in Philippine cinema as it will be the first time for India to localize five Filipino films. The Bollywood remakes will introduce new and talented Indian love teams.

“This is a great opportunity for ABS-CBN Films to share our well-loved and heartfelt stories and become a source of inspiration for global audiences,” ABS-CBN Films managing director Olivia Lamasan said.

“The Philippines and India share many common values, among which is the strong love for family that resonates in our films and will soon be experienced by the people of India.”

For his part, Ramesh Krishnamoorthy, president of India's Global One Studios, said: “We are happy to be associated with ABS-CBN Films to bring their well-crafted love stories to the people of India by adapting their heartrending films in Indian languages. Family bonding and cultural values are common to both Philippines and India, which are captured seamlessly in their films. This will be the first time that five Filipino films will be remade in India and we are excited to join hands with ABS-CBN to showcase their relationship stories with the same intense and emotions through our films.”



Bernardo and Padilla were named Phenomenal Box Office Stars in 2019 for “The Hows of Us,” Box Office King and Queen in 2017 for the “Barcelona: A Love Untold,” Prince and Princess of Philippine Movies in 2018 for “Can’t Help Falling In Love” and in 2016 for “Crazy Beautiful You.”

The Indian adaptation deal comes at a time when the reel and real sweethearts are celebrating their 10th anniversary as a love team. Their screen partnership started on television in the 2011 teen drama series "Growing Up." The two eventually became top movie stars with a stellar lineup of projects together.

The 2014 romantic comedy film “She’s Dating The Gangster” is about two students who pretend to date to make his ex-girlfriend jealous.

“Crazy Beautiful You” came out a year later, centering on the story of a rebellious teenage girl sent on a medical mission camp and finds herself falling for a politician’s son.

The 2016 film “Barcelona: A Love Untold” is about two Filipinos who are trying to get over their past and finds romance in Spain. The movie was named Best Picture in the 65th Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards.

“Can’t Help Falling In Love,” the 2017 romantic-comedy-drama, is an exciting tale of an engaged young lady who discovers that she is already married to a total stranger.

“The Hows Of Us” is about a young couple who dreams of growing old together but faces hurdles along the way. It received the Golden Jury award from the 50th Guillermo Box Office Entertainment Awards.

