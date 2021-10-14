A local cinema is prepared to accommodate moviegoers in this file photo. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — An organization of cinema owners on Thursday detailed its steps to prepare for the reopening of theaters this weekend, including coordinating content for screening and ensuring health and safety protocols are firmly in place.

In a statement, the Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines (CEAP) expressed gratitude to government agencies that came to the decision to allow cinema operations to resume in Metro Manila starting October 16 with its Alert Level 3 status.

Under this alert level, cinemas are allowed to open at 30 percent capacity for fully vaccinated individuals.

“It also pays to recognize the cinema workers and employees who stood by us on this journey,” the group said.

Addressing moviegoers, the CEAP said its member cinemas have started ironing out details of new normal screenings with their respective local governments.

“We know that you are all excited as we are to watch on the big screen. However, we must do our due diligence by coordinating with the LGUs where our cinemas are located. This is to ensure that we comply with their detailed guidelines,” it said.

The cinema exhibitors have also been securing films to screen for returning moviegoers, they added.

“We are also coordinating with the other stakeholders as they prepare content for the cinemas,” the group’s statement read.

The cinema operators also assured moviegoers that, as they prepare to reopen, they are “doing so with the highest dedication to the health and safety of all our patrons and employees as we bring back the cinematic viewing experience you have all been waiting for.”

“We will be seeing each other again very soon to enjoy the latest movies and blockbusters that we may have missed.”