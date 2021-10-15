Ben&Ben collaborates with Taiwanese artist Weibird

MANILA -- After teaming up with Young K of Korean band Day6, popular OPM band Ben&Ben has a new international collaboration, this time with Taiwan's WeiBird for his new song "Cheap Love."

On Wednesday, the popular Pinoy band announced the news on social media.

"\May collab na tayo sa Taiwan. We're featured in Taiwanese artist Weibird's new single, called 'Cheap Love.' It's coming out this Friday," the group wrote on their Instagram page.

WeiBird is known for his songs like "Don't Say," "Think of You First," and "Single."

The music video for "Cheap Love" will be available later Friday night.

Just recently, Ben&Ben announced that they will be holding its first major concert on December 5.

“We're excited to play for you all the songs from 'Pebble House Vol. 1: Kuwaderno' and all your favorite Ben&Ben songs,” the group said in a Facebook announcement.

Composed of Miguel, Paolo, Pat, Agnes, Poch, Keifer, Andrew, Jam, and Toni, the group is known for its hits like "Leaves," "Maybe the Night," "Pagtingin," "Kathang Isip," "Lifetime," and latest single "Upuan."

