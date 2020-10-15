Why KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde pushed through with wedding amid pandemic

MANILA -- "Let's live in the now."

This is the reason why KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde decided to push through with their wedding despite the pandemic.

For the first time, the couple talked about their wedding that happened last August 28 in Batangas during their guesting on Kapamilya Chat on Wednesday.

"We don't know what the future brings and tomorrow is never promised. Itong pandemic nga hindi natin in-expect, so ituloy natin 'yung kasal. Let's live in the now," Monterde said.

"Parang kung kaya nating gawin ngayon ay gawin na natin, kasi kung hihintayin na matapos ang pandemic, ang sinasabi in two years, in four years babalik na sa normal. But wala talagang certain, hindi mo alam, hindi rin talaga natin alam. Kumbaga kung kaya na natin and our parents gave us the blessing na to get wed kahit wala sila physically, 'yun ginawa na namin," Tandingan added.

The couple said they are very happy with their decision to tie the knot.

"Na-prove namin na we made the right decision na itinuloy namin 'yung wedding namin in the midst of pandemic. Masaya kami na kasal na kami and okay naman sa lahat especially sa magulang and families namin. Happy naman po lahat," Monterde said.

"We are celebrating but it doesn't mean na we are being insensitive doon sa mga may pinagdadaanan. Kasi actually kami may pinagdadaanan din kami but we always just try to find something that we can be grateful for everyday. At ngayon kahit kaming dalawa ay hindi namin kasama families namin, last na kita namin January pa, masaya kami na now na ikasal na kami pamilya na namin 'yung isa't isa. So kahit hindi namin kasama ang parents namin, our siblings... mayroon na kaming kaagabay sa pandemic," Tandingan added.

Tandingan said they are planning to have a big wedding reception next year when things get better.

"Kung mag-improve na po ang situation natin next year, baka po gawin namin 'yung parang malaking reception. Invite namin 'yung dapat invited sa original na wedding at sana makapunta na ang parents namin," Tandingan said.

Asked of their plans to have a baby, Monterde replied: "Wala pa po kaming plano for that."

Last week, Tandingan and Monterde surprised their fans and followers when they revealed that they were already married through a music video.

The newlyweds performed the song “Can’t Wait to Say I Do,” about exchanging vows and starting “the rest of our lives.”

In the music video, Tandingan and Monterde are seen sharing light moments at The Farm at San Benito in Batangas, before glimpses of their wedding ceremony is shown.

Tandingan, 28, and Monterde, 30, got engaged in December 2019, after nearly five years of being a couple.