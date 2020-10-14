‘Jake and Charice’ docu wins award at French trade show for diversity

MANILA — “Jake and Charice,” a documentary about singer Jake Zyrus and his transition as a transgender man, won an award Wednesday at a French trade show recognizing diversity in films.

“Jake and Charice” won in the Non Scripted category under the LGBTQ+ section of the MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards.

On Instagram, Zyrus shared a video of the award announcement.

The MIPCOM is an annual international trade event primarily for television content. Its awards program highlighting diversity — including race, ethnicity, and disability, among others — is on its fourth year.

This is the latest international recognition for the documentary, which also got a Gold Camera award in the 2020 US International Film and Video Festival.

It is also nominated in the arts programming category of the upcoming International Emmy Awards.

“Jake and Charice” was produced by the Tokyo-based NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) and Documentary Japan in association with NHK Enterprises, and co-produced by ABS-CBN.

