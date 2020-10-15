‘Hanggang makabangon’: Why Kathryn Bernardo chooses to stay with ABS-CBN

MANILA — For Kathryn Bernardo, staying with ABS-CBN is a mission to help her home network hurdle its franchise denial and regain its footing as the country’s top media company.

Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo participate in a rally protesting the franchise denial of ABS-CBN in July. Instagram: @bernardokath

Bernardo spoke of her decision to remain with the Kapamilya network, following its forced broadcast shutdown that resulted in widescale retrenchment, during the Wednesday media launch of “The House Arrest of Us,” her first acting project under ABS-CBN since the controversy.

Prior, her long-time boyfriend and onscreen partner Daniel Padilla confirmed that their tandem, popularly known as “KathNiel,” had offered ABS-CBN executives their help to overcome the setback.

“Aside from ABS being our mother network, sobrang malaking bagay kasi sa akin ang loyalty,” Bernardo told ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe.

“Ito ‘yung way ko para pasalamatan ‘yung network sa kung ano ang meron ako ngayon. Lahat ng blessings na na-receive namin ni DJ (Padilla), dahil sa kumpanya.”

Bernardo, 24, and Padilla, 25, are both homegrown talents of ABS-CBN whose track record of successful film and TV projects have earned them superstar status in local showbiz.

“Ito ‘yung panahon na pinakakailangan nila kami. Hanggang kaya. Nag-stay kami, nakikipaglaban, hanggang makabangon ang ABS,” she said.

Bernardo and Padilla have been vocal supporters of ABS-CBN amid the controversy surrounding its franchise, joining protest actions as well as starring in the network’s “Tinig ng mga Nawalan” station ID.

Referring to starring in “The House Arrest of Us,” Bernardo said: “Ngayon na meron kaming chance para mapasaya ulit ang mga tao, mabigyan ng trabaho ang mga crew, bakit ka mag-no-no sa ganitong opportunity, ‘di ba?”

Padilla earlier sang a similar tune, leading up to his digital concert “Apollo” last Sunday, saying he agreed to do the project to help provide jobs amid the pandemic, and usher in ABS-CBN’s migration to digital.

“The House Arrest of Us,” like Padilla’s concert, is seen as a high-profile digital release from ABS-CBN. Billed as a digi movie series, the Star Cinema production is premiering October 24 on KTX.ph and October 25 on iWant TFC. The former is ABS-CBN’s digital venue for movies, concert, and events, while the latter is its on-demand streaming service that houses its massive library of content.

Padilla previously said he is open to co-starring with Bernardo in another project that would air on A2Z, the free-TV channel where ABS-CBN recently started airing some of its programs under a blocktime partnership with Zoe Broadcasting Network.

“Nandito kami, patuloy na naniniwala na babangon ang ABS-CBN,” Bernardo said. “We’re praying for that.”