Bugoy Drilon, Daryl Ong banner US West Coast concerts

Bugoy Drilon was merely an 18-year-old hopeful when he won second place to grand champion Laarni Lozada in “Pinoy Dream Academy (PDA)” Season 2 in 2008. He was tagged then as “The Farmer’s Son from Bicol.”

He was working as a janitor in a canteen in Camarines Sur when he was recruited to join the reality singing contest.

Now 33 years old, Drilon has been in the music industry for 15 years.

“Sobrang dami ng nagbago sa career at sa buhay ko,” Drilon told ABS-CBN News. “’Yung buhay namin ngayon, we are able to eat what we want.

“Napagtapos ko ang mga kapatid ko. One of my sisters is now working in Dubai [United Arab Emirates]. So ang daming naging blessings not only for me, but to my entire family. I am very grateful.”

Drilon remains single up to this day. He did go on dates in the past.

“I don’t think now is the time for me to have a family,” he said. “I merely hone what I could do to my career. I think my purpose is to focus more on my career. I still want to share a lot of things.”

When he staged his 10th anniversary concert at the Kia Theater (now New Frontier Theater) in 2018, Drilon packed the venue to the rafters.

Also in 2018, Drilon formed a trio, BuDaKhel, with Daryl Ong and Michael Pangilinan. “Daryl and I belong to the same management, while Michael had a different management team."

“We recently had a show in Cebu, all three of us, last September. Maybe next year, we are performing together again as a trio.”

Drilon and Ong were handpicked by concert promoter Vic “Enteng” Perez for the “BaD (Bugoy and Daryl) Boys of R&B” shows this October in the US West Coast – October 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 14 in San Leandro, California, November 3 in Oxnard City, California and November 4 in Hollywood, California.

Ong got his break when he joined “The Voice of the Philippines” Season 2 (2014), where he was one of the members of Team Apl.de.Ap. Ong did not win the singing competition, but he emerged as a semi-finalist.

He recorded themes for ABS-CBN series like “Ang Probinsyano” and “On the Wings of Love.”

“I can sing R&B reggae, R&B ballad, pop, so I think mas malawak na ang nagagawa namin when it comes to our experiences in music,” Ong admitted.

“Since a few years back, I’ve been trying to establish my presence online. In the near future, the Gen-Z and millennial audience today, they are the ones who will become the next mainstream in just a few years.”

Ong does cover versions of OPM (Original Pilipino Music), which has advance royalties that record companies or artists need to pay. “OPM is a bit strict and particular in the copyright issues or settlement,” Ong explained.

“When I cover foreign songs, I just received an E-mail from the recording company of the particular song I covered to prompt me that they are aware of the song of, let’s say, Ed Sheeran or Bruno Mars, that’s why they are claiming 13 percent of the revenue that I am earning from that song.”

Ong wants to thank their producers, promoters and management who made the US concerts possible. “For trusting us to do a show in the US. It’s my first time to do a show in the US where I will be the main event.

“Last year, Bugoy and I were the special guests in the US shows of Angeline Quinto. All the previous US shows that I did, guest din ako lagi. This time, medyo may pressure, but more of gratitude and excitement at the same time, because we’re the frontliners in this concert.

“We have freedom to choose the songs we want to sing. I’m a pop, R&B artist, but I’m more excited with this show this time, because I can choose and render the songs that I used to sing with the band."

“That’s why I’m really excited for the Filipino audience in America to hear our R&B side. I’m just thankful and excited.”

They are slated to render the R&B songs of All for One, Boyz II Men, James Ingram, Bryan McKnight. “Of course, hindi mawawala ang mga songs that were associated with us but we gave a different twist,” said Ong.

“I don’t want to give too many details so we keep a surprise with the audience,” Ong added.

There’s a part of the show where Drilon and Ong will exchange their respective songs and render them in the concert. “That’s exciting for both of us,” Drilon said. “He will get to sing my songs, while I get to sing his songs.”

The aspect of their music that complements each other is they know when and where to adjust while performing together.

“We know the nuances of one another,” Drilon said. “Nagsasaluhan kami. When I don’t hit the notes, pinapasa ko kay Daryl and we will change the bars. Kabisado na namin ang chemistry ng isa’t-isa.

“Fan ako ni Bugoy when he first made it to mainstream music after PDA,” admitted Ong. “I wasn’t even with the band yet at that time. Nagulat ako kay Bugoy. Nasa province siya, but he listens to Guy Sebastian.

“From AM to FM radio stations, Bugoy really loves to listen to listen to a wide range of music. It’s so easy to work with Bugoy because his repertoire is very varied and wide. He knows how to sing even the harmony and blending.

“We have songs where impromptu ang harmonization. Hindi siya effort for me and Khel. Si Khel, melody naman siya talaga. The one who harmonizes in the group are Bugoy and I. He only asks if what he’s doing is right. Most of the time, tama naman.”

Meanwhile, Drilon insists their trio is a collaborative effort. “Lahat kami has a say on what to do or what to change. Khel and I, when we realize that palya kami sa harmonization, we ask Daryl. He’s the scientist when it comes to blending.”

Ong loves working and collaborating with other artists, arrangers and musicians even before. “One of my dreams that I want to do in the future is to be able to produce shows for other artists in my own little way.

“Hats off ako sa mga producers because they are the ones who give chance and the spotlight to artists, both known and upcoming, to be known in the market and heard by audience whom they haven’t tapped or reached yet."

“Aside from focusing on myself as an artist, my ultimate goal is to produce content and shows for upcoming artists. Let’s face it, there will come a time when all artists will fade. Sorry for the term, darating ang time when malalaos at hindi ka na relevant."

“That’s what I want to prepare for. To still be relevant when that happens. I still want to be part of the future. I want to put be part of the success of upcoming artists. You write and produce shows, songs, content and took the risk for them."

“The producers who brought us to the US, they took a risk for us. In return, when I have the means, I want to put my face to other artists whom I believe in. That’s my dream, to be part of the production side of music.”

Musical director for “BaD Boys of R&B” is Cesar Cailles, while his wife, Lerma, conceived the concert with Perez and the management group of “BaD Boys.” Stage director is Dido Camara.

