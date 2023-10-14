Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino actress Kathryn Bernardo started acting at six years old, so she's at home in front of the cameras.

But the actress happily shared that in “A Very Good Girl,” apart from what her acting coach taught her, she learned an important lesson from her co-star, Golden Globe nominee Dolly de Leon in tackling extremely challenging scenes.

"I'm used to method (acting), that's the technique that I'm familiar with," said Bernardo in Filipino. "But then Ms. D told me to try this. And turns out, there are other techniques! I said to myself, how come I only knew about this now?"

She added: "There are other techniques and they are healthier. Because after doing a scene, you can easily let go of it and you don't have to bring it with you every time."

The actress recalled the first time she found out that there’s a healthier way to effectively deliver a genuine performance.

"I told Ms. D, 'Can you say these things to hurt me so I can get angry?' during that scene where I was wearing white. She said, 'Kath, I don't think I can say that. That doesn't seem okay.' And that's where it started."

Bernardo said what she learned from De Leon is a lesson that "I will bring with me in everything that I will do."

De Leon, meanwhile, said it is imperative for actors to take care of their mental health when playing challenging scenes.

"Sometimes, it's hard to use method," she said. "What's difficult in method (acting) is it takes a toll on your mental health and my mental health is already at risk, so I don't want to add to it."

Bernardo said doing the Star Cinema film with De Leon felt like she was in an acting workshop, where she learned a lot.

"[You have to] familiarize yourself with these emotions and keep it within you, so that every time you need it, you just pull it from a cabinet," she said. "It was great and it really helped me."

Star Cinema's "A Very Good Girl" is directed by Petersen Vargas. It recently had a star-studded premiere in Hollywood, joined by ABS-CBN executives.

