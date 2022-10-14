Actor John Prats enjoyed quality time with his family at Universal Studios in Singapore.

On Instagram, Prats uploaded clips and photos of him, his wife Isabel Oli and their children at the popular theme park.

"The memories we make with our family is everything," Prats wrote in one his posts.

Early this month, Prats fulfilled his dream to watch Singapore Grand Prix Formula One in person. He watched the event also with Oli.

Last September 30, Prats directed the first concert of South Korean artist Jessi, billed as “Zoom in Manila.”

Prats last starred in ABS-CBN’s "FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano" which concluded last August 12. He celebrated his 30th year in the industry this year, remaining a Kapamilya through and through.

Related video: