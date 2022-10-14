Jace Roque releases new single 'Back to the Beginning'

MANILA -- P-pop soloist Jace Roque released on Friday his latest single "Back to the Beginning," which is the fourth and last single of his mini album "Inferno."



It is now available on all digital streaming platforms, while its official audio video will also be uploaded on the official YouTube page of Roque on Friday night.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Thursday, Roque said that despite the tropical pop and future bass elements of the track, it actually talks about the "pain and chaos of not meeting the expectations of the people around him."

He said duality is very important in his tracks, stressing that "there always has to be a balance between light and dark."

"'Back to the Beginning' is struggles ko growing up. Siyempre ang daming expectations, demands from my parents na feeling ko talaga na nothing I ever do is ever enough for them. Despite of everything I've given, nandoon ang double standards, 'yung mga struggles talaga ng anak. Dito ko po nalabas 'yon. Na gusto ko sanang bumalik sa younger years ko pa na siguro mga 5 or 6 years old, 'yung masaya ka lang. 'Yun ang premise na gusto kong i-share sa 'Back To The Beginning,'" explained Roque, who stressed that he now has a better relationship with his parents.

"Mas kanta siya para sa lahat ng mga magulang na times are changing so dapat 'yung parenting style nag-a-adapt din. First and foremost kayo dapat ang nandiyan to give 100% ng unconditional support, na hindi ang magulang mo pa ang unang babasag ng pangarap mo. Sila 'yung dapat nandiyan to support you. ... Bigyan niyo naman ng chance ang anak niyo to live their own lives, mas 'yun talaga ang totoong takeaway niya," he continued.

Roque said he wants listeners to realize that pursuing the things they really like and deviating from the things that their parents have laid for them is not a crime. He also emphasized on the idea of following your dreams.

"Yung song, puwede rin siyang i-apply sa any aspect, hindi lang sa relationship with your parents. Puwede rin siya with your love life, with your work na kasi parang ang gulo-gulo ng mundo ngayon talaga. Lahat tayo ay nagwi-wish na mag-improve ang situation natin . Ang realization ko lang talaga is kung kayang ayusin, ayusin. Huwag magpaka-stress masyado at let's enjoy life kasi hindi natin alam kung ano ang mangyayari in the coming months," he said.

The upcoming mini album "Inferno," which is dropping in December, includes songs that continue to share Roque's journey in love, family, and career.

His previous single ‘Trust’ became his fourth consecutive single to reach 1 million views on Facebook.

After "Inferno," Roque shared that he is preparing a full-length album to be titled "Paradiso."

"Both 'Inferno' and 'Paradiso' inspired siya from Dante Alighieri’s Divine Comedy. 'Inferno' is the teaser and 'Paradiso' is the full-length. So 'yung mga songs na narinig sa Inferno maririnig din sa Paradiso," Roque said.

Meanwhile, Roque thanked his fans for their love and support.

"Hindi ako makakarating sa point na ito ng career ko kung wala ang supporters. ... Hindi ko sinosolo ang success. Lagi ko siyang ini-impart sa mga taong naging parte nito. Kaya maraming salamat sa inyong lahat," Roque concluded.

Roque is one of the nominees for People’s Voice Favorite Male Artist’ in the upcoming 35th Awit Awards which will be held on November 23, 2022 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

If given a chance, Roque is hoping to return to acting, specifically films, and to collaborate with his music favorites SB19, James Reid and his idol Sarah Geronimo.

As an actor, Roque appeared in various ABS-CBN shows such as “And I Love You So,” “Inday Bote” and “Ningning.”

He also played supporting roles in the movies “Across the Crescent Moon” and “Tatay Kong Sexy,” which starred Matteo Guidicelli and Jinggoy Estrada, respectively.

