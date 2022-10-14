'Halloween Ends' star Jamie Lee Curtis on what makes her fearless

Jamie Lee Curtis at the premiere of Halloween Ends Universal "Halloween Ends"

Laurie Strode, the character that Jamie Lee Curtis first played in 1978, takes her last stand in the epic and bloody conclusion of the 'Halloween' film series.

The veteran actress has given everything she has in the role that made her an all-time favorite among horror fans.

Jamie Lee Curtis with director David Gordon Green Universal "Halloween Ends"

Curtis shared how her character did something in 'Halloween Ends' that she's never done before.

"I had been an actor for about a year prior to [my first day on set in the first movie] so I knew what it was like to be around a crew. It was a really good character day for me to get comfortable with Laurie as a character. And the first day on this last one, the Laurie we meet at the beginning of the movie has had a little bit of help," she said.

"She's had a little bit of mental health support. She's had some grief counseling, and there is the possibility of a little bit of hope. Not ever healing. You can't heal from the death of a child, but that you can live with the death. First day here, it was a scene of hope. So it was so strange to me because I've been playing Laurie for so long that when I finished the scene, my face hurt and I couldn't figure out why. And I realized it was because I was smiling, and Laurie Strode in never smiled out again."

James Jude Courtney as Michael Myers Universal "Halloween Ends"

The actress added that like many women who have told her over the years, she is also inspired by her character's resilience and instinct for survival. She said her fearlessness in her life and career 'is because Laurie Strode is fearless.'

"What I like to say is that every woman I know is fearless. We have all survived all sorts of things. Women, from the beginning of time, have been persecuted, have been hurt, have had violence perpetrated upon them. And we have persevered. And I am simply a representation of that, and Laurie Strode is the ultimate representation of that," Curtis noted.

Universal "Halloween Ends"

Directed by David Gordon Green, 'Halloween Ends' also stars James Jude Courtney as Michael Myers, Andi Matichak, and Kyle Richards.