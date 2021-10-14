Why Andrea won’t allow Seth to court other women

Photo from Andrea Brillantes' Instagram account

Having been paired with Seth Fedelin onscreen for several years already, actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that they already have a mutual understanding to stay committed to reaching their goals together.

In the second part of her interview with veteran talk-show host Boy Abunda, Brillantes also said she would not immediately admit her relationship with Fedelin should they level up their status to become a real-life couple.

“Kung sasagutin ko man po, mga after 5 years pa kami aamin. 'Di ko po muna masasagot 'yan ngayon,” a smiling Brillantes said.

Asked if she believes Fedelin will wait until she’s ready to commit, the actress quickly responded affirmatively.

She also stressed that she will not allow Fedelin to pursue other women, hinting about a commitment they have with each other.

“Ayoko. Kasi ang commitment, commitment 'yan. Hindi ka pwede mag-commit sa dalawa. Dapat sa isa lang,” Brillantes said.

When pressed if they are already committed with each other, the actress quipped: “May usapan na. May usapan kaming magtutulungan kami parehas. Parehas kaming may goal. Parehas kami na gusto namin na sana kasama ang isa't isa na marating 'yung goal namin.”

The “Huwag Kang Mangamba” star also discussed during the interview why Fedelin was special among other celebrities she has worked with.

According to her, the actor’s simple life before entering showbiz reminded her of her normal life when she was still not working in front of the camera.

“Siya kasi lumabas siya galing 'PBB' at nakumpleto niya 'yung high school life niya. Tapos since sobrang aga, naging lost ako sa personality ko. Naging out of touch si Blythe, mas na-overcome ako ni Andrea,” she shared.

“Nalabas niya 'yung Blythe. Nalabas niya 'yung 'di pa 'ko artista. Nabalik niya 'yung dati ko. Ang daming friend ko na nagsasabing gusto ko 'yung dating ikaw, hindi nila alam na 'yung ngayon na ako, 'yun ang totoong Blythe.”

Brillantes and Fedelin started working together in the hit series “Kadenang Ginto.”

