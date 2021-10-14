MANILA — Here’s a look at what almost was: Carlo Aquino wearing the now-ubiquitous green tracksuit as seen in the global “Squid Game.”

Aquino on Thursday shared photos of him wearing the outfit, as well as a box he had received from Netflix Philippines.

“Better late than never!” Aquino quipped, thanking the streaming giant’s local office for the surprise.

Aquino had been cast for the character now known as Abdul Ali, portrayed by Anupam Tripathi, but was unable to join the filming South Korea due to coronavirus restrictions at the time.

“Kaya ‘di siguro ako natuloy kasi nagkaroon ng lockdown sa Korea at ayaw nila magpapasok,” Aquino said in September. “‘Yung mga available artists na nandon sa Korea ‘yung pinili nila.”

“Hinayang na hinayang talaga ako. Siyempre trending 'yung ‘Squid Game.’”

The dystopian drama, about bankrupt contestants playing children’s games with fatal consequences, has become a worldwide streaming phenomenon.

The nine-part thriller has become Netflix’s biggest launch title, reaching 111 million viewers since it premiered on September 17.