Photos from Sam Milby's TikTok account

Actor Sam Milby is the latest celebrity to join the social media app TikTok, releasing a video of his trip to Mauritius with girlfriend Catriona Gray.

Milby released a short clip of the places they visited in Mauritius where they worked for a project with Amazon Prime.

“Exploring the romantic country of Mauritius with my Koala,” he said in the caption.

The two have been mixing work and play as they explore Mauritius for their first on-screen project. They are set to appear as celebrity guests in Amazon Prime Video's travel series "Global Child."

Gray seemed to have particularly enjoyed going on a food trip in Mauritius, saying her favorite street eats were the samosa and gateaux piments or chili poppers.

The former Miss Universe and her actor-boyfriend also enjoyed a beach barbecue, visited an 1840 sugar mill gallery and restaurant, and had a rhum tasting session.

Other activities that Gray and Milby tried in Mauritius include swimming with dolphins as well as hiking and visiting communities.

In a recent interview with Mega Magazine, Milby said he’s at a point in his life where he’s already looking for his life partner.

“I wouldn’t be with Cat if I don’t think she’s the one. At my age also, why would I be wanting to stay and stick around if I don’t feel that we have a future? I’m really looking for my life partner obviously, and I really hope that she is,” he said.

The actor, however, stressed he is in no rush of settling down with Gray.

Gray and Milby confirmed being in a relationship in May 2020, nearly two years after they were first romantically linked.