Netflix releases teaser for final installment of 'Money Heist Part 5'

MANILA – Netflix on Thursday unveiled the first teaser for the second volume of “Money Heist Part 5.”

The 30-second clip shows the last scenes from Part 5’s volume 1, where they were all shaken by the death of Tokyo (Ursula Corbero).

Determined to fight back after losing another one of their family, the Professor (Alvaro Morte) vowed that he would not let anyone else die for the heist.

“In the last few hours, I have lost some very important people, and I am not going to let anyone else die for this heist,” The Professor said.

The second volume and the final installment of the “Money Heist” series will be released globally on December 3. There will be five final episodes which will mark the end of the heist.

Aside from Corbero and More, “Money Heist” stars Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Peric, Najwa Nimri, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Fernando Soto, Jose Manuel Poga, Mario de la Rosa.