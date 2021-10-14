Photo from Liza Soberano's Instagram account

Actress Liza Soberano reminded the public to stay vigilant about false information spreading on social media amid the start of the election season in the Philippines.

This after Soberano learned that her photo was used to mislead the public, making it appear that she is supporting the presidential bid of former senator Bongbong Marcos.

“Thank you for informing me. BEWARE OF FALSE INFORMATION EVERYBODY!” she tweeted.

Soberano’s photo, where she was wearing red -- Marcos’ political color -- was uploaded on TikTok with the text 'BBM is my President.' The photo was originally from her Save The Children campaign.

“This is not true. Please help us report the account spreading this false information,” Soberano posted on her Instagram story.

The actress has been vocal about several social issues aside from being an ambassadress for the non-profit organization Save The Children.

In September, Soberano urged the Senate to pass the bill increasing the age of statutory rape to 16 from 12, in her latest advocacy work involving children’s welfare.

Through her social media channels, Soberano released a video message addressed to the Senate, on the topic of Senate Bill 2332, which is also known as the “End Child Rape” bill.

