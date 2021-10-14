How Angelina Cruz balances her career, college

MANILA -- Angelina Cruz, the eldest daughter of Sunshine Cruz, sure knows how to balance her time for work and studies.

In "Magandang Buhay" on Wednesday, Angelina, who is taking up Marketing Management at De La Salle University via distance learning. proudly shared that she's a Dean's Lister.

Watch more on iWantTFC

"Nag-a-advice po si mommy sa akin to always know my priorities and to always prioritize my studies before 'yung career ko at lagi ko pong ginagawa 'yon ever since I started my career as a singer," Angelina said.

"I always focused on my studies muna. Kapag mayroon pong guesting I have to make sure na it doesn't land on an important date of school. I'd have to sometimes back out of things work-related kasi po I want to focus on my studies and I want to graduate po," she added.

Just last month, her mother took to social media to congratulate Angelina for her academic achievement.

A recording artist, Angelina is Sunshine’s daughter with her ex-husband, actor Cesar Montano.

Related video: