MANILA - Passionately in love.

This was how Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay looked like on their pre-wedding video, which was posted in their respective social media accounts on Thursday.

The 59-second clip captured by videographer Bob Nicolas showed the soon-to-be husband and wife on top of a mountain, sharing passionate kisses.

"This video captures exactly how I feel for my beautiful wife to be. Love you @maria.elena.adarna," Ramsay wrote on his Instagram page.



Adarna also uploaded the teaser on her Instagram page, and captioned it, "I do love you."

In their earlier Instagram post, Ramsay and Adarna also shared snaps of their road trip-themed prenuptial photos taken by top wedding photographer Pat Dy.

The release of their prenup photos and teaser of their prenup video suggest that Adarna and Ramsay are set to exchange vows soon.

They earlier said they intend to get married before the year ends. In late September they started sending out wedding invitations.

Adarna, 33, and Ramsay, 44, became officially a couple on February 4, and got engaged on March 30.