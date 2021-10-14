Batista dreams of playing DC super villain Bane

Former pro wrestling star and now Hollywood actor Dave Bautista hopes to play DC super villain Bane in the future.

The part-Filipino Bautista said in an interview on Beyond the Ring, the YouTube channel of Nonito Donaire and his wife Rachel, that he is fascinated by the character.

"I really want to play Bane. There's just something about that character that I feel like I can do it justice," he said.

Bane is usually depicted as a dangerous adversary of Batman who possesses a mix of brute strength and exceptional intelligence. He is credited for being the only villain to "have broken the Bat."

Bane was last portrayed by Tom Hardy in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight Rises."

"He's one of those characters I thought was really cool. He's not only a large human being, super imposing but also like crazy freaky intelligent as well," said the wrestler known for his ring name Batista.

"You only typically get one or the other -- that character that's seriously big and imposing, but always just growling at everyone. Or you get that character that's not big or super imposing but super intelligent. But if you get that character that's both, that's really terrifying."

Bautista first gained fame in World Wrestling Entertainment (then known as the World Wrestling Federation) back in the late '90s. He became a six-time world champion by winning the world heavyweight championship four times and the WWE championship twice before finding a new career in Hollywood.

His biggest acting break came when he portrayed the alien Drax the Destroyer in Marvel’s "Guardians of the Galaxy" films. He later starred in action films including the James Bond movie "Spectre" and Zack Snyder’s zombie heist thriller "Army of the Dead."

He is also set to appear as as the villainous Glossu “Beast” Rabban in the sci-fi epic "Dune."

Bautista said he relished doing dramatic scenes, shedding tears in "Army of the Dead."

"I like dramatic stuff. I wanted to dive into that," the 52-year-old told the Donaires.

"It's just dramatic roles are not easy to come by for a guy like myself. I understand, I look at myself, I'm big. I look like I broke out of prison so you know nobody likes me to play like this, seriously dramatic. Cause when you're a large person, it's just distracting.

"I kinda want to break down that wall, that stereotype that big muscleheads can't be dramatic actors. That's my kind of my mission. Keep searching for those roles."

